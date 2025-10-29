U.S.DOT Welcomes New Leadership Following Senate Confirmation, Barrs to FMCSA

In a partisan 51–47 vote, the U.S. Senate confirmed four top leadership appointments to the U.S. Department of Transportation, marking a significant step for the current administration’s transportation and infrastructure agenda.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy welcomed the Oct. 7 confirmations of Derek Barrs as administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) alongside Michael Rutherford as the first assistant secretary for Multimodal Freight Infrastructure & Policy, Gregory Zerzan as general counsel, and David Fink as administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). Duffy called them all “accomplished leaders” poised to advance safety, efficiency, and innovation across the nation’s transportation systems.

In a press release, Secretary Duffy stated his confidence in their ability to serve the American people and move the department’s goals forward. Among the group, Barrs has deep roots in commercial motor vehicle safety and law enforcement.

With more than two decades of experience, including leadership roles at the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation, Barrs has also been a visible figure in the industry, serving as an associate vice president at infrastructure design firm HTNB and holding senior leadership positions within the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

CVSA publicly supported Barrs’ nomination, with Executive Director Collin Mooney saying Barrs has a unique blend of enforcement and industry experience and praising his leadership in modernizing safety practices and championing technological advancement. Barrs’ commitment to roadway safety is also reflected in his role on the American Trucking Associations’ Law Enforcement Advisory Board.

Following his confirmation, Barrs stated that his mission is to “strengthen safety, demand accountability and deliver results that make a real difference,” emphasizing his commitment to working collaboratively with law enforcement and industry stakeholders. As FMCSA administrator, he now leads a nationwide team of over 1,100 employees tasked with regulating and overseeing safety in the commercial motor vehicle sector.

Related: Innovation Awards Returns to STN EXPO, Vote on Site

Related: Legislation Reauthorizing DERA Program Passes Senate, Held in House

Related: Giving Birth to Proper Leadership

Related:Federal Legislation Reintroduced to Permanently Extend ‘Under-the-Hood’ Exemption