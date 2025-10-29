High School Senior Killed Walking to Bus Stop in Florida

A Forest High School senior was killed after being hit by a car while walking to her bus stop in Ocala, Florida, reported Fox 35

The crash reportedly happened Monday around 6:20 a.m. Officers say 18-year-old Shannon Rushing was struck by a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman and died from her injuries at the scene.

According to the news report, school district officials identified Rushing as a senior at Forest High School who was known for her positive attitude and involvement in school activities.

Rushing’s older sister, Shanta Norton, had been raising her since their mother’s passing, Norton described her sister to local news reporters as a friendly and outgoing young woman who was active in her school’s Christian club and always eager to make others laugh.

She said Rushing, “knew how much we loved her, but she always said it to me,” recalling that just days before her death, she had told her she loved her.

Norton said the family will remember her as someone who was “always smiling and laughing.”

The Ocala Police Department said via the article, “We are heartbroken with this news and are supporting the family and school community during this difficult time.”

The crash remains under investigation at this report.

Counselors at Forest High School met with students and staff to help them cope with the tragedy.

