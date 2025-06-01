‘I Can’t Go Any Longer Without [Transfinder],’ York CSD Director Says

Nestled 20 miles south of Rochester in upstate New York, the York Central School District may be small in size, but it’s making big strides in transportation innovation under the guidance of director of transportation, Tracey Proctor.

With nearly two decades of experience in school transportation, Proctor has brought a fresh, tech-forward approach to the district since her arrival four years ago — a move that has significantly improved efficiency, safety and confidence for both drivers and students.

When Proctor joined York CSD, she came equipped not just with experience, but also a clear vision: she needed better tools to run a more modern and responsive transportation department. Having worked with Transfinder solutions at a previous district, Proctor knew she didn’t want to operate without them.

“As soon as I started, when it came contract time, I said, ‘I really need this [Transfinder technology]. I can’t go any longer without it,’” she recalls.

At the time, York was operating the old-fashioned, “very manual,” Proctor said. “A lot of notebooks. That was it.”

But she knew what she was missing without having Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution.

“Once I started with Transfinder, you just can’t go back,” Proctor said.

Today, York CSD uses Transfinder’s awards-winning Routefinder PLUS and driver app Wayfinder, a combination that has transformed the way the district manages its transportation. York CSD transports just over 400 students daily, with eight large bus runs and eight out-of-district van runs. Like many districts, small and large alike, resources and staffing flexibility are critical.

“We have 18 drivers, and right now we’re doing very well with staffing,” Proctor said, joking: “Please don’t share that with anyone!” Still, the district relies on flexibility, with mechanics and even Proctor herself stepping in to drive when needed. That’s where Wayfinder has made a tremendous difference.

Wayfinder has helped the district when assigning routes to new drivers or substitutes who may not be familiar with the run.

“I don’t print routes anymore,” she said. “I just click on the Wayfinder and say the driver, ‘There it is.’ It’s done and I know that it’s correct.”

The technology is also helping shape the future of York’s driving staff. Those used to driving small vans with fewer students are appreciative of the Routefinder PLUS-built routes displayed on Wayfinder as they travel unfamiliar terrain with more students.

The ease of use of Wayfinder and Routefinder PLUS has also made an impression. Proctor recently completed her Wayfinder training and described the experience as a positive experience.

“I don’t know my way around a computer very well,” she said. “Everyone at Transfinder has been very helpful. They take their time with me. I should say, they speak my language. They didn’t speak ‘technical talk.’ The classes were very, very down-to-earth and I was able to understand everything that was put in front of me.”

That kind of client-centered support, combined with reliable and intuitive software, is what motivated Proctor to bring Transfinder technology to York in the first place.

Looking ahead, Proctor is considering how she can use Transfinder technology even more strategically, including using Wayfinder in recruiting. “I never have in the past, but now that I know how it works and how it helps the drivers, I definitely will use it for recruitment,” she said.

The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.