Event Resolution at the Speed of Automation

Ian stood patiently at the crowded bus stop when he noticed a nearby woman glaring at him. Is she mad at me? he wondered. A moment of unease settled in, but because he didn’t recognize her, he brushed it off as mistaken identity. Soon after, his normal morning took a frightening turn.

The woman’s aggression escalated to physical assault, leaving Ian shaken. His split upper lip and swollen cheek caught the driver’s attention as he boarded the bus, and she immediately pressed the panic button.

What happened to Ian? How and why did he sustain injuries? The busy driver missed the event as she approached the stop, so the transportation director had many questions. Within minutes, he had answers.

The Solution

ARMOR™ Software Suite, an advanced, wireless fleet management tool, and an integrated interior/exterior surveillance system enabled the speedy resolution. Two of the suite’s many features played crucial roles: automated event alerts and automated video downloading. These features could be equally effective at streamlining resolutions for your operation. Read on to learn how.

Automated Event Alerts

Seconds after Ian’s driver pressed the panic button, ARMOR auto-generated an alert and sent it to the transportation director’s cellphone. This alert compelled the director to check ARMOR Live’s high-definition views to assess the situation. The views revealed a distressed, injured Ian, but no other details. How did the director gather relevant information so quickly? He clicked over to ARMOR AutoPilot, an archive for auto-downloaded video clips.

Automated Video Downloads

During setup, the director configured ARMOR to download video clips automatically, minimizing trips to manually pull hard drives. He also directed ARMOR to add three minutes of pre- and post-event video to clips flagged by the panic button. These actions facilitated his review and response to Ian’s situation. Here’s how: The pre-event video captured the actual assault and the woman responsible. He immediately identified her as the mother of the classmate who Ian allegedly bullied.

Thanks to ARMOR’s automated capabilities, the transportation director quickly obtained proof of the assault to share with administration and law enforcement. Even more, ARMOR helped minimize investigation time and stress for his operation.

Would you like to minimize hard drive retrieval for your team? Save hours on event resolution? Provide wireless access to fleet data and video via internet-connected mobile devices? The safety and time-saving benefits could be transformative for your operation.

Solution requires additional hardware and specific cellular service/data plans. Ask for details.

Let us show you all the ways ARMOR can simplify fleet management.

Contact us, call 800.228.9275 or connect with your sales rep today.

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