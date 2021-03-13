Friday, March 12, 2021
Wire Reports

Alabama Student Hit, Injured by Motorist While Boarding School Bus

By Ruth Newton

A female high school student in Limestone County, located north of Birmingham, Alabama, was hit by a passing motorist while boarding her school bus, reported WAFF 48.

The East Limestone High School student was reportedly boarding a school bus at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, when a juvenile driver failed to stop and drove past the bus. The student was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Local police cited the driver with reckless driving and illegally passing a school bus. The other students who were on the bus at the time of the incident were taken to school on a different bus while police investigated.

“We are certainly grateful that the student is OK,” Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse told WAFF 48. “We are thankful for our bus drivers who make sure our students are transported safely and want to remind everyone to exercise caution when approaching a school bus.”

