Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Wire Reports

Round Up: School Bus Contractors Hold Test Driving Events to Recruit Potential Applicants

By Taylor Hannon
Stock photo.

Private school bus companies and school districts alike are feeling the impact of the driver shortage. One way transportation leaders are alleviating applicants’ concerns on getting behind the wheel is by holding school bus test driving events.

Local 21 News reported that Rohrer Bus, a local school transportation company in Perry County, Pennsylvania, is celebrating the industry’s unsung heroes by highlighting how important driving a school bus can be. It provided volunteers an opportunity to test drive a school bus.

Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania reportedly hosted the event. Participants had to be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license.

“School bus drivers are more important than most people think,” Matthew Houghton of Rohrer Bus told Local 21 news. “Usually we just take it for granted that someone’s going to come pick up our kids and take them to school. Whenever we have a shortage of drivers like we’re experiencing nationwide right now, it brings a lot more into the forefront.”

Meanwhile, school bus contractor First Student also held an event, “Big Bus, No Big Deal,” last week at South Sioux City High Schools in Nebraska. Phil Henderson, the location manager for the South Sioux bus force told Siouxland Proud that these types of events are not only fun, but vital for his team’s hiring efforts as well.

He added that Siouxland is about 1,300 drivers short.

Has your operation had to cancel bus routes this school year due to a shortage of school bus drivers?
195 votes
VoteResults

