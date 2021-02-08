Monday, February 8, 2021
Home Multimedia Pennsylvania Superintendent Recognizes School Bus Drivers for Love the Bus Month
Multimedia

Pennsylvania Superintendent Recognizes School Bus Drivers for Love the Bus Month

By Taylor Hannon

Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy thanked all Bethlehem Area School District bus drivers via a YouTube video in honor of Love the Bus Month. Each driver’s name was displayed on the screen, accompanied by pictures of the individual.

“I want to recognize and thank our dozens and dozens of incredible bus drivers that provide safe transportation to school and home every day for thousands of children across the district,” Roy stated in the video. “We always say the bus driver is the first person from BASD the students and parents see in the morning and the last person from BASD they see in the afternoon. So, drivers, thank you for keeping our kids safe and making sure they get to school, so they can learn.”

School Transportation News recently profiled BASD school bus driver Linda Benner, in a website series that recognizes industry professionals with over a decade of experience. Benner celebrated her 40th year of driving a school bus in October. Read more about Benner online, as she shares about new technology and the challenges of the job.

Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Dies From COVID-19 Complications
Related: ASBC Celebrates Pupil Transportation Employees Virtually During Love the Bus Month
Related: ASBC Seeks Special Recognition of School Bus Industry Feats During COVID-19

Previous articleCommunication Required to Meet Increased Parent Expectations on the School Bus
Next articleU.S. Senators Seek Quick Implementation of CERTS Act

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

Minnesota State Patrol: School Bus Stop Arm Safety Educational Video

In the coming weeks, expect to see a significant increase in school buses on our roads as districts return to in-person learning. You can...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E49) Many Questions: COVID-19 Vaccines & New Year Budgets

COVID-19 vaccine distribution is progressing, but school districts must consider employee protections while encouraging compliance. Transportation departments also form their budgets while the federal...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E48) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #3: COVID-19 Adaptation & Lessons Learned

At the STN EXPO Virtual conference & trade show, student transporters discussed how the industry has been creatively adjusting to COVID-19 challenges and how...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E47) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #2: Bus Operation Leadership & Creativity

New CDC guidelines call for reopening schools, underscoring STN coverage on the low transmission of COVID-19 in the education sector. Tony, Ryan and STN Associate...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E46) STN EXPO Virtual LIVE Podcast #1: Industry Partnership Is Critical

Day 1 of the conference saw conversations on leading with purpose, incorporating transportation in district budget discussions, testing new bus technology strategically, and creating...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E45) 2021 Vision: New Year, New Administration, New Budgets

The Biden administration has ambitious plans for stimulus checks and ZEVs, both of which spell good news for the school bus industry. Zonar COO Michael...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
29 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.