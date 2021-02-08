Pennsylvania Superintendent Recognizes School Bus Drivers for Love the Bus Month

Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy thanked all Bethlehem Area School District bus drivers via a YouTube video in honor of Love the Bus Month. Each driver’s name was displayed on the screen, accompanied by pictures of the individual.

“I want to recognize and thank our dozens and dozens of incredible bus drivers that provide safe transportation to school and home every day for thousands of children across the district,” Roy stated in the video. “We always say the bus driver is the first person from BASD the students and parents see in the morning and the last person from BASD they see in the afternoon. So, drivers, thank you for keeping our kids safe and making sure they get to school, so they can learn.”

School Transportation News recently profiled BASD school bus driver Linda Benner, in a website series that recognizes industry professionals with over a decade of experience. Benner celebrated her 40th year of driving a school bus in October. Read more about Benner online, as she shares about new technology and the challenges of the job.

