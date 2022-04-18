Monday, April 18, 2022
Wheels Fall off School Bus in Michigan

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
A school bus transporting middle school students broke down on the side of the road after two wheels detached while the vehicle was in motion, reported Dakota News Now.

Parents say they are concerned about the safety of their children, since the school district reportedly did not send an email or alert about the incident. Parents reportedly only found out through social media. According to the article, no injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Officials said L’Anse Creuse School District has not had any other issue of this nature in the past. However, this incident reportedly occurred due to a mechanical failure.

This incident continues to be investigated.

