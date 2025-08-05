TSD Conference Topics Plan to Cover Unique Aspects of Transporting Students

The Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference in Frisco, Texas this fall looks to address the unique challenges and considerations of transporting this at-risk population.

Providing the best care for the students, empowering the transportation staff, and building an operational culture of communication and clear policies will be discussed by industry veterans, transportation consultants, and school district and bus company staff members.

In the driver training category, session topics include how to model behavior interventions in transportation settings, training for empathy of children’s needs, providing training for the service of medically fragile riders, and other proactive training educational discussions.

For upholding legal requirements and federal standards, speakers will plan to address topics such as impact of the updated National School Bus Specifications and Procedures on operations, alternative transportation, Medicaid reimbursement funding, and developing policies for proper and safe usage of student restraint and seclusion practices.

To address collaborating with contractors or other resources to aid student transportation, examples of topics include how to avoid one-size-fits-all solutions, how to create successful partnerships between school districts and contractors, and the OT/PT Transporter Forum on multidisciplinary policy development.

In addition to the hands-on training classes that cover wheelchair securement, school bus evacuations and use of child safety restraint systems on school buses, instructors from the Texas School for the Deaf will provide training for student transporters on using American Sign Language to communicate.

For a full list of 2025 TSD conference topics, visit tsdconference.com.

Save $100 on regular conference registration with Early Bird registration by Oct. 3. The TSD Conference will be held November 6-11 in Frisco, Texas at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. Find more information on daily agenda, unique experiences, hotel and registration at tsdconference.com

