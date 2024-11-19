Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E236) TSD 2024 Recap: Supporting Students with Special Needs as Unique People

School Transportation Nation – Episode 236

By Claudia Newton

Keynote trainers and conversations at the TSD Conference and Trade Show last week focused on seeing students with special needs as people first and consistently supporting them in their distinctive requirements.

“I always ask: ‘Is this in the best interest of the kid?’” Dana Rosen, TSD keynote speaker and assistant director of transportation services for student safety and support for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Texas, shares how she uses her special education background to support both transportation staff and students with special needs on the school bus ride.

Read more about special needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School-Radio.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

6 Student Deaths Reported in Latest School Bus Loading, Unloading Survey

