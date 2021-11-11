A&S Transportation Delivers Safe and Reliable Service to Warren Easton Charter High School in Louisiana

LISLE, Ill. and NEW ORLEANS, La. – A&S Transportation, a leader in charter school transportation, is pleased to share that its partnership with Warren Easton Charter High School (WECHS), which started in August, is off to a solid start. Despite recent challenges related to the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, A&S Transportation has been able to deliver safe and reliable service to the students of WECHS.

A&S Transportation’s fleet of buses is running 17 routes for Warren Easton Charter High School. All buses are equipped with the industry’s top safety and monitoring tools such as Lytx DriveCam, Zonar GPS, passenger cameras, and two-way radios.

In addition to Warren Easton Charter High School, A&S Transportation also provides school bus transportation to other charter schools in and around the New Orleans area. These include Community Academies of New Orleans, Success at Thurgood Marshall, Young Audiences Charter Schools, New Orleans College Prep, and James M. Singleton Charter Schools.

“A&S Transportation has built a reputable name for themselves because of their commitment to providing safe and reliable service,” said Mervin Jackson, Principal of WECHS. “We witnessed this commitment firsthand during the start of the school year, through the recent challenges with COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida and continue to see it presently. Thanks to the dedication of the A&S Transportation team, our students were well cared for and the school year started off well.”

“This year has been a particularly difficult time for everyone because of the pandemic and the devastation that Hurricane Ida has caused in New Orleans,” said Brad Kerrigan, New Orleans General Manager. “However, through WECHS’ support and the dedication of our team members, we were able to weather through those challenges together to deliver a successful start to our new partnership. Continuing forward, we will remain focused on providing WECHS with the safe, top-level service that we promise to all our partners.”

