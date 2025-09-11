B.R. Williams Furthers its Fiscal and Environmental Initiatives with the Launch of the DEMINeuFuel School Bus Platform

WOODSTOWN, N.J. – B.R. Williams Inc., a leading school bus contractor in New Jersey, announced today that it is the first school bus contractor in the state to pilot the DEMINeuFuel school bus platform (aka the “CowFartBus”) to run on a blend of renewable natural gas (RNG) and diesel. This initiative marks a significant step for the company towards utilizing nearzero carbon fuel in student transportation.

The DEMI-NeuFuel system, made possible through a partnership between American CNG® and Ingevity®, allows operators to convert existing diesel school buses to run on a blend of diesel and RNG. Ultimately, it provides a cost-effective way for school bus contractors and districts to reduce fuel costs with the use of natural gas and a low-cost and small footprint fueling appliance. And,unlike other alternative fuel options, the DEMI-NeuFuel system’s dual-fuel capabilities eliminate the range anxiety that many drivers experience.

“We are excited to be the first school bus operator in New Jersey to implement the DEMI-NeuFuel platform,” said Chloe Williams, President at B.R. Williams Inc. “This technology offers a cost-effective and environmentally responsible solution for reducing our carbon footprint on our existing diesel vehicles.”

Through the use of the DEMI-NeuFuel technology and RNG, B.R. Williams can reduce its annual fuel costs by over 60% on the displaced diesel, eliminating approximately 1,945* gallons of diesel per year, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 20 metric tons per year, which is the equivalent of 10,800 miles driven by a diesel school bus, further protecting New Jersey’s air quality.

B.R. Williams joins a growing number of school bus contractors and districts nationwide that are working toward reducing emissions and improving air quality for students and communities. The use of the DEMI-NeuFuel system is part of a broader effort by B.R. Williams to maximize its environmental stewardship while also enhancing its fiscal responsibility with the use of cleaner, more cost-effective fuel solutions for student transportation.

“Ingevity is proud to support B.R. Williams and school districts around the country on their sustainability journeys,” said Dante Marini, Product Engineer at Ingevity. “Our DEMI-NeuFuel technology offers the flexibility school bus fleet operators need to meet their operational requirements without compromising performance or efficiency. We are excited to continue advancing clean energy solutions for school transportation.”