(Free Webinar) Improve Student Experience with Student Services on the Bus

How can schools and transportation providers work together to create safer, more supportive rides for students with disabilities?

In this webinar, leaders from Wichita Public Schools and First Student will share how they built a strong partnership to better support student needs on the bus. Together, they implemented Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) and a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) within transportation to provide the same consistency and care on the bus as in the classroom.

The panel will highlight the innovative transportation model they developed, which combines training, coaching, communication, and commitment to improve the student experience. Participants will leave with practical strategies to strengthen collaboration in their own districts.

Presenters

Laura Greene-Halley

Senior Director, Student Services

First Student

Laura Greene-Halley is a critical member of First Student’s safety leadership and FirstServes teams. In her current role as Senior Director of Safety Performance and Improvement, Greene-Halley develops and implements ground-breaking innovation, safety strategies, and sustainable plans for over 440 locations across the United States and Canada. She has presented internationally to safety leadership coaches on becoming influential advocates for safety. As a 2015 National School Transportation Association Golden Merit Award winner, Greene-Halley has been an industry-recognized driving force in student transportation for over 30 years. She has served two consecutive three-year terms on the Advisory Board for School Bus Driver Instructor/Master Instructor with the New York State Education Department (NYSED). She also holds numerous professional certifications including NYSED Master Instructor and Safety Leadership Instructor and Coach certified by Aubrey Daniels International and is Certified in Special Needs Transportation by NAPT. Greene-Halley is an intentional role model, motivating others to become safety leaders and inspiring them to embrace safety as their core operating value. She is an enthusiastic professional who gains personal fulfillment from ensuring the safety of our students, employees, and the general public in our partner communities.

Dr. Susan King

Executive Director

CLP – Consulting Group

Dr. Susan King is an experienced special educator, researcher, and professor based in the Washington, D.C area. Prior to obtaining her doctoral degree, Dr. King was a special educator in one of the largest school districts in the Washington, D.C. area. She has been an assistant professor at Juniata College and faculty member at The George Washington University. Her expertise is in assessment, teacher training, behavior management and working with families of students with special needs. Recently she completed post-doctoral education at Harvard University with a focus on “Making Change.” Dr. King has consulted with public and private schools, served as an expert witness in legal cases, and conducted independent educational evaluations. She has served as the Chair of The National Advisory Committee for the HEATH Resource Center, National Clearing House on Post-Secondary Education for Individuals with Disabilities (Washington, D.C.). Currently Dr. King serves as a member of the FirstServes National Advisory Board (Cincinnati, Ohio) and the Committee of Disability Awareness (Baltimore Washington). Additionally, she is on the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, an opt-in research community of business professionals.

Lisa Riveros

Director of Transportation

Wichita Public Schools (Wichita, Kansas)

Since 2018, Lisa Riveros has served as the Director of Transportation for Wichita Public Schools, where she has been a dedicated advocate for Special Education students. Overseeing a $30 million transportation budget and managing 16,000 daily bus riders across 2,000 routes, Riveros has worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the district’s 3,000 special needs students who require transportation as a related service on their IEPs. Her leadership has driven the implementation of key initiatives, like restorative practices, specialized driver training, and an onboard behavior communication system to better support students. Ms. Riveros collaborates closely with IEP teams to address individual student needs and ensure transportation services align with their educational plans. Drawing from her background as a former teacher, assistant principal, and instructional coach, she equips bus drivers with strategies to provide a safe and emotionally supportive environment for students with special needs. Her commitment to training has empowered over 600 drivers and monitors to create positive experiences for students, ensuring they feel secure and cared for during their journey. Passionate about equity in education, Riveros is dedicated to ensuring students with special needs have reliable access to essential resources. Her focus on removing transportation barriers reflects her belief that every student deserves the opportunity to succeed.