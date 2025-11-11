Beacon Mobility Announces Acquisition Of Newburgh’s George M. Carroll Transportation, INC.

NEWBURGH, N.Y.- Today, Beacon Mobility announced George M. Carroll Transportation, Inc. as the newest member of the Beacon Mobility family. George M. Carroll Transportation, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company that has been specializing in transportation for children with special needs since 1969. The company also offers charter services for special occasions and community events. With this acquisition, Beacon Mobility now serves transportation customers through 30 companies in 25 states, nationwide.

“George M. Carroll Transportation, Inc. has been a pillar in Newburgh’s school community for decades and we are proud to welcome their dedicated team to the Beacon Mobility family,” said David A. Duke, Chief Development Officer for Beacon Mobility. “Moving ahead, we remain focused on delivering safe, reliable transportation services to students and members of the local community. We look forward to working with the outstanding drivers, monitors and employees that support day to day operations for the Newburgh Enlarged City School district and beyond.”

“We have been a family-owned and operated school transportation business for decades and our proud of the work we do for Newburgh Enlarged City School district,” said John Schindler, seller of George M. Carroll Transportation, Inc. “With the support of our loyal drivers and staff, we are confident we will continue to expand our footprint as the newest members of the Beacon Mobility family and look forward to our growing partnership to support our students, schools and communities.”

George M. Carroll Transportation, Inc. operates in Newburgh, New York and has a fleet of 46 vehicles, including transit vans and minivans. The company is supported by a dedicated team of nearly 70 employees who serve as drivers, monitors, mechanics and administrative staff to support daily operations.

About George M. Carroll Transportation, Inc.: George M Carroll transportation inc. was incorporated in 1969 and has been servicing Newburgh Enlarged City School district since 1979. We are a family owned and operated transportation company, specializing in safe transportation for special needs children. In 2002 we were awarded the prestigious New York State School Bus Contractor of the year award.

About Beacon Mobility: Beacon Mobility, a people-focused, values-driven organization, continues to grow its national footprint while staying true to its core purpose: providing mobility without limits. With 30 local brands operating in 25 states, Beacon is united in its commitment to transporting people to live, learn, and achieve.

Their goal is their north star: to provide the best people transportation experience, because every ride matters. Guided by their values of We Care, We Collaborate, We Do The Right Thing, and We Have Fun, Beacon’s experienced and compassionate team delivers customized transportation solutions that empower communities and elevate lives.