EverDriven Announces Winners of Inaugural Modern Student Transportation Awards

DENVER, Colo. — EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, is proud to announce the winners of its inaugural Modern Student Transportation Awards. The Awards recognize school district leaders who are applying forward-thinking solutions to get students to school safely and reliably, every single day. The winners were formally announced and honored during the 2025 TSD Conference in Dallas, Texas.

After receiving dozens of inspiring nominations from across the country, EverDriven is honored to spotlight four exceptional winners whose work exemplifies the future of student mobility. The winners were selected by a panel of judges from across the student transportation and education industries, including Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven; Barbara Duffield, Executive Director of SchoolHouse Connection; Kevin Gordon, President at Capital Advisors; and Glenna Wright-Gallo, Vice President of Policy at Everway.

2025 Modern Student Transportation Award Winners

Equity in Education Accessibility Award

Jeremy Stowe – Director of Transportation at Buncombe County Schools, North Carolina

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Jeremy built a new transportation system in record time to support more than 1,200 Buncombe County students experiencing housing instability across 660 square miles. His leadership turned crisis into action, keeping students connected to their schools and communities with speed, equity, and deep compassion.

Humanitarian Award

Earl Kent III – Route Planning Manager at Denver Public Schools, Colorado

Earl’s compassion and ingenuity have made him a champion for students facing housing instability. From using AI to route students to their new schools after school closures to solving everyday challenges with empathy, Earl ensures every child has a safe ride and a trusted advocate, no matter the hour or circumstance.

Safety & Reliability Award

Kayla Denaco – Assistant Director of Transportation at Lewiston Public Schools, Maine

Kayla transformed Lewiston’s transportation system from dated and paper-based to a fully digitized, efficient operation. Her work has improved safety, saved thousands in district costs, and ensured over 600 McKinney-Vento students received reliable and dignified transportation.

Top Innovator

Quanika Dukes-Spruill – Executive Director of Pupil Transportation at Newark Public Schools, New Jersey

As Executive Director of Pupil Transportation for New Jersey’s largest school district, Quanika Dukes-Spruill is redefining the future of student mobility. Through her visionary leadership, Newark has implemented smarter vendor management, advanced routing technologies, and forward-thinking state advocacy—achieving measurable cost savings while ensuring transportation solutions remain equitable, efficient, and centered on students’ needs.

“This year’s honorees, and every nominee, represent the heart of what makes modern student transportation so special,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “Across the country, leaders are raising the bar with creativity, compassion, and courage to ensure every student has a safe and consistent ride to school. The individuals recognized through these awards embody that shared mission, and we’re proud to celebrate all who are driving this work forward.”

To honor their efforts, each winner receives a personalized crystal award, a digital winner’s seal for use across marketing materials and social media, travel and registration to the 2025 TSD Conference, and a $2,500 college scholarship to be awarded to a student in their district who qualifies under the McKinney-Vento Act or receives special education services.

As EverDriven looks ahead to 2026, the Modern Student Transportation Awards will continue to elevate the voices of those who make equity, safety, and innovation possible every day. Nominations for next year’s program will open in the summer, inviting districts across the country to share the stories of those driving meaningful impact for students. Congratulations to all nominees and finalists for their extraordinary efforts. Their stories will continue to inspire the future of student transportation.

About EverDriven:

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that’s safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in transporting students across a wide range of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances — including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 36 states, the company completed over 2 million trips last year, 99.99% of them accident-free with 100% safety compliance. EverDriven’s deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.