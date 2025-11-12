Thursday, November 13, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E283) Onsite at TSD 2025 (Part 2/2): Solution-Driven Partners + TD of the Year Interview

School Transportation Nation – Episode 283

By Claudia Newton

EverDriven CEO Mitch Bowling reviews how the alternative transportation company prioritizes safety standards and promotes collaborative brainstorming to provide safe service to the ever-growing population of students with special needs.

AlphaRoute CEO John Hanlon shares real-life stories about districts that have optimized daily operations by leveraging routing technology and discusses how the upcoming AI solution “Alphie” can help.

Keba Baldwin is the director of transportation for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland and STN’s newest Transportation Director of the Year. He joins us to discuss his career history and leadership style.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Episode sponsor: Ride.

 


Episode sponsor: School Radio.

 

Listen & follow on Spotify:

Listen & follow on Apple Podcasts:

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

