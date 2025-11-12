(STN Podcast E283) Onsite at TSD 2025 (Part 2/2): Solution-Driven Partners + TD of the Year Interview

EverDriven CEO Mitch Bowling reviews how the alternative transportation company prioritizes safety standards and promotes collaborative brainstorming to provide safe service to the ever-growing population of students with special needs.

AlphaRoute CEO John Hanlon shares real-life stories about districts that have optimized daily operations by leveraging routing technology and discusses how the upcoming AI solution “Alphie” can help.

Keba Baldwin is the director of transportation for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland and STN’s newest Transportation Director of the Year. He joins us to discuss his career history and leadership style.

