Beacon Mobility Launches Beacon Connect, an Integrated Platform Advancing Communication in Student Transportation

AKRON, Ohio – Beacon Mobility, a national leader in student transportation services, today announced the official launch of Beacon Connect, the industry’s first fully integrated communications platform designed specifically for school transportation professionals. The new platform marks a significant step forward in improving transparency, safety, and coordination across districts, families, and transportation providers.

Beacon Connect was developed by Beacon Mobility’s technology team in response to long-standing communication challenges in the student transportation space. Drawing from cross-industry practices and ongoing user feedback, the platform provides a streamlined, user-centric experience for families, drivers, dispatchers, and school officials.

“Beacon Connect reflects our commitment to improving the daily transportation experience for the communities we serve,” said Judith Crawford, CEO of Beacon Mobility. “By focusing on accessibility, real-time communication, and operational insight, this platform helps schools and families stay connected and informed.”

VIDEO: Learn More About Beacon Connect

Key Features of Beacon Connect:

Live and Historical Vehicle Tracking

The newest and most anticipated feature, this tool gives families and school staff real-time visibility into bus locations during active routes. Parents can view exactly where their child’s bus is at any moment, helping reduce uncertainty and improve peace of mind. Historical trip data also supports operational reviews and allows schools to track past bus activity for greater accountability.

Beacon Connect Family App

Offers parents an intuitive interface with real-time alerts and seamless trip tracking.

Digital Routing Requests

Enables families to submit route changes digitally, improving efficiency and responsiveness.

Secure Video Access

Allows for request-based access to onboard video recordings to support safety and incident review.

Incident Reporting & Safety Tools

Drivers can quickly log issues while dispatchers receive live fleet updates to improve awareness and response times.

Two-Way Communication

Real-time messaging between dispatch, drivers, and school staff improves coordination and reliability.

Beacon Connect has already earned support from school districts currently utilizing the technology, including the Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School District in Massachusetts:

“The new online portal for communication works very well for office referrals and video requests,” said Kathleen Taylor, Principal, Ashburnham – Westminster Regional School District. “The turn around this year for video requests has been greatly improved.”

“Beacon Connect has improved the timeliness of Incident Reports and Routing Requests on the bus side.” Heather Dupont, Executive Assistant to the Director of Pupil Services Ashburnham – Westminster Regional School District.

Beacon Connect was developed under the leadership of Chief Technology Officer Gaurav Sharda and a multidisciplinary team committed to advancing innovation in mobility services. “We wanted to build more than just a technology product,” said Sharda. “We wanted a platform that reflects the values and needs of the communities we serve.”

The platform sets a new standard for communication in student transportation and reinforces Beacon Mobility’s position as a forward-looking technology partner for school districts nationwide.

About Beacon Mobility: Beacon Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 28 local brands in 26 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/