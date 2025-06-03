Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsDelaware School Bus Driver Teams with Nonprofit to Help Student with Accessibility
Wire Reports

Delaware School Bus Driver Teams with Nonprofit to Help Student with Accessibility

By Merari Acevedo

A George Read Middle School bus driver helped a student in New Castle, Delaware by teaming up with a nonprofit organization to provide the student with a wheelchair ramp from her home, reported ABC 6.

The veteran school bus driver, identified as Tim Kelleher, observed each morning that a student’s parents carried their daughter down the front steps of their home on Westbury Drive to reach the bus stop.

According to the news report, Kelleher began reaching out to organizations that could help. He connected with Good Neighbors Home Repair, a nonprofit organization, that built a wheelchair ramp at the student’s home.

Tom MacAuley of Good Neighbors Home Repair told local news reporters that Kelleher saw the need the student’s family had and wanted to facilitate that need.

The article states that this is not the first time Kelleher has gone the extra mile. He helped get a ramp installed for another student in 2019.

Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Named “Hidden Hero” After Saving Student’s Life
Related: North Carolina School Bus Driver Helps Locate Missing 14-Year-Old
Related: Transportation Professionals: A Critical Link in the Education of Students with Disabilities
Related: Fill-in School Bus Driver Builds Ramp for Disabled Girl

Previous article
Michigan School Bus Driver Stops Stranger Attempting to Board Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2025

Going green is on the radar for many student transportation fleets, but choosing what fuel to use is not...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district transport students to and from charter and/or private schools?
2 votes
VoteResults

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.