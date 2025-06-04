Bendix Turns 95 – A Legacy of Safety, a Future of Innovation

AVON, Ohio – The commercial vehicle landscape has transformed dramatically since 1930, when the Bendix-Westinghouse Automotive Air Brake Company opened its doors. Yet through it all, the mission of the company, now known as Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix), has remained strikingly consistent: deliver the technologies, services, value, and support that help keep fleets safe, vehicles on the road, and communities strong.

Now, as Bendix marks its 95th anniversary, the company reflects not only on a legacy of engineering leadership, but also on the people, partnerships, and purpose-driven values that continue to shape its future.

“Bendix has always stood at the intersection of innovation and responsibility,” said Piotr Sroka, Bendix president, chief executive officer, and chief operating officer. “Our products help fleets navigate today’s roadways, and our workforce powers solutions for tomorrow. Whether it’s next-generation braking technologies, energy efficiency, or educational partnerships, our story has been one of constant progress and we’re honored to celebrate 95 years with so many colleagues, customers, and community partners along the way.”

Founded in 1930 and originally based in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, Bendix has played a central role in shaping commercial vehicle safety across North America. The company moved its headquarters to Northeast Ohio in 1941, where it remains today. Since 2002, Bendix has operated as a proud part of Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse – the global leader in braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. Since becoming a part of Knorr-Bremse, the company has grown threefold and employs a workforce of over 3,600 across North America.

A Legacy of Safety

For nearly a century, Bendix has helped shape commercial vehicle safety in North America. From the first air brake valves to today’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Bendix technologies have evolved in step with – and very often ahead of – industry needs.

That forward momentum continues with two of the company’s most important recent innovations: Global Scalable Brake Control (GSBC®) and Global Scalable Air Treatment (GSAT®). Built on a modular global architecture, GSBC and GSAT are designed to support the transition to electric and highly automated vehicles while delivering immediate value in today’s market.

The two technologies are being produced at Bendix’s new Plant 4 in its Acuña, Mexico, operation. A state-of-the-art, 185,000 square-foot facility equipped with advanced automation and strict environmental controls, Plant 4 features some of the most sophisticated manufacturing processes in the Bendix network.

“GSBC and GSAT represent the best of our approach representing strong global collaboration and combining decades of proven product knowledge,” Sroka said. “And as we build them on lines developed from a global Knorr-Bremse design, we’re strengthening our ability to serve both North American and international markets.”

As the commercial vehicle market moves toward broader adoption of electronic braking systems (EBS), Bendix continues to develop platform-ready solutions that support smoother, more responsive braking and enable the next generation of safety and automation capabilities.

Building for the Future

Bendix’s ability to innovate is deeply rooted in the strength and diversity of its manufacturing and engineering footprint. Across its growing network of North American operations, the company continues to invest in advanced capabilities, sustainable infrastructure, and high-performing teams.

Acuña, Mexico – With three manufacturing plants and a logistics center, Acuña is one of the largest and most complex operations in the Knorr-Bremse global network. The site produces Bendix® air dryers, antilock braking systems (ABS), compressors, actuators, valves, and other technologies – and now houses the production of the company’s next-generation GSBC and GSAT platforms.

Avon, Ohio – The company’s North American headquarters, opened in late 2021, is home to engineering, R&D, sales, marketing, and business functions. The LEED Silver-certified facility reflects Bendix’s commitment to collaboration, flexibility, and sustainable design.

Bowling Green, Kentucky – A center of excellence for wheel-end technologies, the Bowling Green operation manufactures the Bendix ADB22X air disc brake and other foundation brake components. It spans over 430,000 square feet and is recognized for its quality and workplace safety performance.

Huntington, Indiana – Bendix’s Indiana site has evolved into a multifaceted campus, supporting manufacturing, remanufacturing, modules, electronics assembly, and distribution. A major upgrade to its primary state-of-the-art distribution center is underway, with completion expected in late 2025. The site also recently centralized its vibration damper production, moves that improve material flow, increase capacity, and prepare for future automation and expansion.

Monterrey, Mexico – The Bendix Technical Center in Monterrey is a growing research and development hub focused on ADAS technologies, software, and customer engineering support. The site also serves as one of four strategically placed global support centers for Knorr-Bremse in areas such as finance and human resources to help increase overall productivity and efficiency.

Progress Through Sustainability

Sustainability is more than a priority at Bendix – it’s a strategic emphasis. In 2024, the company:

·Diverted over 99% of waste from landfills

·Achieved Zero Waste to Landfill certification at nine locations plus the Avon HQ

·Reduced energy use by more than 17.6 million kilowatt-hours since 2020

·Expanded its solar energy portfolio to include four arrays across Huntington and Acuña

·Surpassed its U.S. Department of Energy Better Climate Challenge goal six years ahead of schedule

These efforts build on a long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility. Since first launching its waste and energy reduction programs more than a decade ago, Bendix has pursued a deliberate strategy to reduce its environmental footprint while aligning with evolving industry expectations and global sustainability frameworks.

“Across every Bendix location, our teams are finding new ways to cut emissions, reduce energy use, and close waste loops,” said Maria Gutierrez, senior director, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). “These aren’t abstract goals, they’re concrete actions driven by employee commitment and backed by measurable results.”

From plastic-free cafeterias to Green Teams and Earth Day events, Bendix is embedding sustainability into the day-to-day rhythm of its operations. EV charging, solar power, composting, and LEED principles are just a few of the ways Bendix is translating values into progress.

A Deep Commitment to Community

Bendix’s impact extends far beyond factory walls. In 2024, the company and its employees:

·Contributed more than 11,000 volunteer hours

·Donated over $1 million in grants, sponsorships, and matching funds

·Supported nearly 500 projects through the employee-led Get Involved! grant program

·Partnered with Knorr-Bremse Global Care North America (KBGCNA) – the North American philanthropic arm of Knorr Bremse – to provide long-term community support

Guided by a focus on education, environment, health, and social cohesion, Bendix Local Care teams supported initiatives ranging from STEM camps in Acuña and Monterrey to Habitat for Humanity home builds in Huntington and Avon. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – such as Women@Bendix; Bendix Patriots, supporting active and retired military employees and family members; and EnAbles, an ERG focused on increasing awareness and meeting the needs of disabled employees and caregivers of the disabled/aged through education and resources, organized fundraising events, donation drives, and community programs to expand impact even more.

Over the last half-decade, total volunteer engagement has increased by more than 30%, reflecting a deepening culture of service throughout the organization. These activities are supported by employee-led teams, dedicated program funding, and long-term partnerships with local organizations.

“Service is at the heart of who we are,” Gutierrez said. “Whether mentoring students, planting community gardens, or rolling up sleeves at food banks, our employees lead by example – and that makes all the difference.”

Looking Ahead to 100 Years and Beyond

As Bendix turns 95, the path forward is clear: continue advancing technologies that help make roads safer and support fleet performance; and operate more sustainably as a company.

The company’s role within Knorr-Bremse also strengthens its ability to transfer knowledge, standardize advanced technologies, and deliver scalable solutions that meet diverse market requirements.

Through close collaboration with OEMs, fleets, suppliers, and Knorr-Bremse, Bendix remains positioned to help lead the transformation of the industry.

“We’re exceptionally proud of what we’ve built over 95 years,” Sroka said. “But what drives us is the future – and the chance to help shape it. That means listening to our customers, investing in our people, strengthening our communities, and building on a legacy that’s just getting started.”

