Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Pennsylvania Students Help School BUs Driver After He Passes Out
Wire Reports

Pennsylvania Students Help School BUs Driver After He Passes Out

By Merari Acevedo
Series with multi-ethnic group of teenage students boarding and on a school bus. Images dealing with wearing face masks to avoid infection or transmission of disease.
Stock photo.

A group of Manheim Township School District students were recognized for helping their school bus driver, who passed out while driving, reported WGAL 8.

The incident reportedly occurred May 7, when school bus driver Mikel Tiedeken was dropping off students.

Tristan Dibbs, a student that witnessed the incident, told local news reporters that  Tiedeken walked toward the stairs of the bus while swaying a little bit to the left and right. In a matter of seconds, Tiedeken fell down the stairs at the front of the bus, scaring the students.

Two students, who were not identified in this writing, called 911 while others tried to figure out what to do next.

Eighth grader Jose Martinez told local news reporters that everyone started to help him. Tenth grader Isabella Gonzalez, who was near the front of the bus, also stated that she tried her best to help and get Tiedeken up from the bottom of the stairs.

According to the article, Tiedeken is okay. His doctor said he suffered a reaction to  new medication.

Tiedeken told reporters that the experience filled his heart in a new way and that he was humbled by the immediate action the students took to help him.

Brightbill Transportation, which reportedly runs busing for the district, provided pizza for the students. The teens also received certificates of recognition from the district.

