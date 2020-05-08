Bergstrom Appoints Dan Giovannetti As President and Chief Executive Officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Bergstrom Inc. announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Dan Giovannetti to President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Dan has been serving as interim CEO since November 2019.

“The Board and I are confident that Dan is the right person to continue to lead the company,” said Dave Rydell, chairman of Bergstrom. “He is a seasoned leader with significant experience within Bergstrom, operating efficiently at scale and delivering value to the company. His experience in finance, quality, business systems and operations, along with having a great knowledge of Bergstrom’s product line and global outreach, will serve Dan well in the year ahead. We are lucky to have him as our CEO.”

Dan has been with Bergstrom for 16 years and brings much valuable experience to the position. In his last role as chief operating officer, he was responsible for global manufacturing and quality in addition to overseeing all financial and IT operations.

“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company,” said Giovannetti. “We have an exceptionally talented team at Bergstrom that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our products in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities.”

Dan has worked in several capacities since joining Bergstrom in 2004 including chief financial officer where he was responsible for overseeing financial and IT functions and chief business systems management officer where he led Bergstrom’s global quality and information technology initiatives. Prior to that, he served as the global vice president of quality & 6 sigma, to which he was responsible for overseeing Bergstrom’s quality and continuous improvement activities.

Prior to joining Bergstrom, Dan worked for Pactiv Corporation. He served in various operational and financial roles during his 19 years with Pactiv including manufacturing manager, director-consumer/foodservice division, and division controller.

About Bergstrom Inc.

Bergstrom Inc. is the leading designer and manufacturer of cab climate systems for heavy-duty commercial trucks, off-highway machines and specialty vehicles. By combining progressive engineering talent, lean manufacturing principles and a global footprint, Bergstrom offers a unique blend of commercial vehicle marketplace focus and customer value. For more information, visit www.bergstrominc.com.