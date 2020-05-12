Missoula, Montana, County Public Schools Delivered Flowers for Mother’s Day

In addition to delivering meals to students during COVID-19 school closures, Missoula County Public School bus drivers in Montana delivered flowers on Friday in celebration of Mother’s Day, reported KVGO.com.

KVGO reported that in March the district was contacted by Agile Goat Flowers Farms, which wanted to donate its tulip harvest this year. Staff said they knew the pandemic was going to impact their sales.

MCPS reportedly passed out the flowers to the students on Friday along with small cards to be colored attached, so that they could color present them to their mothers as gifts over the weekend.