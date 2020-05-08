Virginia School District Furloughs Part-Time Workers

Norfolk Public Schools in Virginia furloughed its part-time school employees this week in response to closures forced by COVID-19, reported The Virginian Pilot.

It is unclear how many part-time workers were furloughed, but those affected include school bus drivers as well as long-term substitute teachers, adult basic education teachers, evening schoolteachers, hourly clerical support staff, engineers, custodians, maintenance workers, and school nutrition workers.

The school district has been paying all employees since the schools shut down in March and transitioned students to online learning. However, employees who can’t report to work physically or virtually will be furloughed indefinitely. These cuts are a result of a revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a freeze on all spending except salaries and facilities work.

The article reported that teachers can perform their jobs remotely, but custodial and transportation workers cannot. The article noted that some nutrition workers have been working in person, preparing and giving out meals at the food’s distribution sites.

The cuts reportedly only affect this year’s budget. The furloughs go into effect on Saturday and will reportedly save the district about $500,000.