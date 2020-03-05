Blossman Gas Fueling Henry County School Buses

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Around 1 million students in more than 900 school districts across the nation ride to school in a propane school bus each day, and Henry County Schools in Atlanta added another propane bus to the total this past fall. Like many other school districts across the country, Henry County turned to autogas school buses due to substantial maintenance required to meet emission standards with diesel buses and the high cost of diesel fuel when compared to propane autogas.

The school district selected Blossman Gas to provide the fuel needed for their autogas buses. Blossman Gas, along with Superior Energy Systems, provided the county with fuel infrastructure to ensure the school district had the capability of refueling on-site. Two propane autogas dispensers and an 18,000-gallon skidded tank were included in Henry County’s infrastructure. School technicians were then trained by Blossman Gas staff to fuel the buses and safely handle propane.

To date, Henry County Schools has used over 84,000 gallons of autogas in the district school buses, which according to EPA calculations is the equivalent of planting 1,388,958 trees that grow for ten years.

Cliff Shearouse, Executive Director of Transportation for Henry County Schools, says, “Henry County Schools in Georgia made the decision to purchase Blue Bird buses with the ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel systems. With this decision, we also partnered with Blossman Gas as our propane fuel provider. Blossman has been a valuable partner and resource as we have stepped through the new fuel station installation over the past several months. They have stepped us through this process answering all our questions and ensuring our fuel infrastructure is what we need for today’s propane buses and those we plan to purchase in the future. Blossman has been a true partner through this process and we are now able to fill our propane buses onsite from our own propane tank.”

Blossman Gas is committed to helping school districts improve air quality and academic success for their students. Previous studies have proved that diesel exhaust contains toxic particulate matter that contributes to allergies and asthma. John Fowler, Regional Vice President for Blossman Gas, adds, “Our team is always eager to support school districts that are making the transition to buses that run on propane autogas. Henry County Schools have been great to work with and have set a great example in the state of Georgia.”

