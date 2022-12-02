Bridgestone Americas Names Steve Hoeft President of Commercial Truck Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced Steve Hoeft will assume the role of president of its Commercial Truck Group, effective immediately. The Commercial Truck Group includes the company’s Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) business. Hoeft has been with Bridgestone since 2017 and previously served as chief operating officer (COO) for the Commercial Truck Group. In his new role, he will be responsible for setting Bridgestone’s go-to-market strategy for the Bridgestone and Firestone commercial TBR business. Hoeft will oversee a team that works closely with commercial original equipment manufacturers and fleet customers to deliver best-inclass products, services and solutions that maximize uptime and make mobility safer, more sustainable and more efficient.

“Steve is an excellent leader and has been an integral part of the Commercial Truck Group leadership team for the last several years,” said Riccardo Cichi, President, Core Tire and Chief Sales Officer, Bridgestone Americas. “As we continue our journey to become a world leader in sustainable mobility solutions, the commercial truck group

will play a vital role with strategic partnerships and innovative solutions that propel Bridgestone into the future. We look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

Hoeft joined Bridgestone in 2017 from Brinks, Inc., where he served as senior vice president and general manager of Operations and Product Development and was responsible for all operations in the U.S. and Canada. Before that, Hoeft spent five years working at Advance Auto Parts in management roles of increasing responsibility. Hoeft holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cleary University and an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Hoeft succeeds Chris Ripani, who led the Commercial Truck Group since 2020.

This key leadership appointment aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment consisting of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that Bridgestone has committed to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. This leadership appointment aligns with the company’s “Empowerment” and “Economy” commitments.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.