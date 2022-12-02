Tri-County Transportation, Health Ride Plus Join the Beacon Mobility Family

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Today, Beacon Mobility announced the acquisition of two transportation companies located in Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania: Tri-County Transportation (Tri-County) and Health Ride Plus (Health Ride). Both founded in 1964, Tri-County provides student transportation to Cambria Heights School district and additional schools and organizations and Health Ride provides paratransit, non-emergency transportation services to 18 counties in the Central and Western Pennsylvania region.

Tri County and Health Ride are both 100% family owned and combined operate a fleet of nearly 475 vehicles supported by 375 employees. Tri-County currently provides school transportation for seven school districts and operates a fleet of 188 school buses with 241 drivers. With expertise in catering to rural school districts, Tri-County provides superior services to local school districts to transport students safely to and from school every day.

Health Ride supports various health care facilities, government agencies and home and community-based programs in 18 counties, with a fleet of 100 vehicles supported by 97 drivers. Services include specialized transportation for ambulatory, wheelchair and stretcher transport, in addition to non-medical transportation for recreation, social and other purposes. Health Ride is available 24-hours a day, seven-days a week and on average completes over 180,000 trips annually.

“Tri-County Transportation and Health Ride Plus represent two outstanding, family-owned companies that have been meeting the needs of their communities for decades,” said Judith Crawford, CEO of Beacon Mobility. “We applaud their ongoing efforts to support a diverse population, ranging from paratransit to students, to ensure that every resident has access to reliable and safe mobility services. Beacon Mobility is thrilled to welcome Tri County and Health Ride to our growing transportation family as we expand operations in Pennsylvania and beyond.”

“For over six decades, Tri County and Health Ride have developed reliable transportation services to cater to rural school districts and provide various options to support medical-related transport and door-to-door recreational transport for seniors and others,” said Bob Koban, Operations Manager for Tri County Transportation. “As a 100% family-owned company, we have focused on expanding our footprint to meet the unique needs of the communities we serve and look forward to joining the Beacon Mobility family to continue providing safe and reliable mobility tools to students, seniors and residents across Pennsylvania.”

Recently, Beacon Mobility has welcomed several companies to their growing transportation family, including DS Bus Lines and Midwest Bus Sales (Kansas City, MO), Travel Kuz (Gill, MA) and Alltown Bus Services Inc. (Chicago, IL).

About Beacon Mobility: Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 16 local brands in 21 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/

About Tri-County Transportation & Health Ride Plus: Headquartered in Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, Tri-County Transportation, Inc. and Health Ride Plus, Inc. are a family of companies that provide transportation and mobility solutions to the residents of central and western Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit: https://tricountytrans.com/