Durham School Services and Universal Technical Institute Partner to Power the Next Generation of Diesel Technicians

LISLE, Ill. – Durham School Services and its sister brands have partnered with Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to help develop and recruit the next generation of skilled diesel technician team members. Through this collaboration, Durham will join UTI’s Tuition Reimbursement Program (TRIP), which helps employers attract and retain top talent. As part of the partnership, Durham is offering a $3,000 relocation bonus to all UTI Diesel Technology graduates who accept employment and relocate for a position.

As a participating TRIP employer, Durham and its sister brands will be able to showcase their career opportunities through UTI’s career pages, job boards, print collateral, digital campaigns, and on-campus job fairs – linking students with a potential post-graduation employer that is ready to hire skilled transportation technicians.

Melanie Scheet, Senior Vice President of Student Success and Outcomes at UTI, noted, “Our industry partnerships underscore the high demand for skilled technicians and the value of a UTI education, which produces graduates who are workforce-ready. We look forward to working with Durham School Services to connect our students and alumni with fulfilling career opportunities at their company.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with UTI to hire diesel technicians nationwide,” said Yvonne Valdes, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition, Durham School Services. “This collaboration represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in the transportation industry. By offering relocation assistance, we aim to attract top talent and give them the support they need to thrive. Together with UTI, we look forward to building a stronger workforce and continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 15 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.