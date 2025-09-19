Vermont School District Boosts Pay, Offers Training to Attract Bus Drivers

As school districts across the country continue to grapple with a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers, Burlington, Vermont, is stepping up its efforts to ensure students get to and from school safely and on time, reported NBC 5.

According to the news report, Burlington School District announced a series of new initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining bus drivers, including paid CDL training, increased wages and expanded benefits. The district has lost three drivers over the past year and, like many others nationwide, has struggled to fill the vacancies.

“We know that one of the biggest barriers to becoming a bus driver is the cost of getting a commercial driver’s license (CDL),” said Michelle Meola, director of human resources for the district. “That process can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars, and that’s a significant burden for many people.”

Starting wages have jumped from just under $18 an hour to $30 an hour, following recent union negotiations aimed at making the job more competitive in today’s labor market.

“In order to give a significant increase, we had to go through negotiations because we are under a union contract,” Meola explained . “But even before those talks began, we came to the table ready to invest in this position.”

Beyond better pay and training, the district is also reportedly working to make the role more sustainable by creating additional job opportunities for drivers within the school system. These could include roles in property services or other support functions, allowing drivers to become full-time employees and qualify for full-time benefits.

“We’re excited about this direction,” Meola told local news reporters. “It allows us to impact people’s lives by offering more stability, and it helps our district run more smoothly by keeping experienced, dedicated staff on board.”

Currently, the Burlington School District is looking to hire at least four new drivers. Officials are reportedly encouraging anyone interested to apply through the district’s website.

“This is more than just a job,” Meola added. “It’s an opportunity to be part of the community and make a real difference in the lives of students and families every day.”

