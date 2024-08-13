Durham School Services Expands Services in Alaska Through New Partnership with CCS Early Learning

MATANUSKA-SUSITNA BOROUGH, Ark. – Durham School Services (DSS), a student transportation leader, will begin a new partnership this fall with CCS Early Learning, a nonprofit organization that provides early childhood education programs and family services for children up to five years of age.

Durham has served the Matanuska-Susitna Borough community since 2022 through its current partnership with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District. Through its community outreach program, Partners Beyond the Bus, Durham has contributed to the community through Stuff the Bus events, Helping Hands State Fair sponsorships, school bus safety night, donation drives, Chamber of Commerce sponsorships, complimentary shuttle service, and more.

“CCS Early Learning has provided transportation for our Head Start children for over 50 years,” said Mark Lackey, Executive Director, CCS Early Learning. “Making sure that these children are safely delivered to and from school is our number one priority. Moving forward, CCS is very excited to partner with Durham School Services, a company that is at the forefront of student transportation services, and most importantly, values safety just as much as we do, in accomplishing this important work.”

“This new partnership with CCS Early Learning is a testament to the quality of our transportation service and the strong, trusting relationships our team members have built with the community,” said Lara Hobbs, General Manager, Durham School Services. “We’d like to thank CCS Early Learning for entrusting us with their most precious cargo. We look forward to providing safe and reliable transportation for the children of CCS Early Learning and meeting all of them.”

