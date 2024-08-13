Georgia Woman Arrested Following Collision with School Bus

A Rome City Schools bus flipped over leaving at least 15 people injured, after a drunk driver in a another vehicle crashed into the bus on Aug. 8, reported WSB-TV News.

According to the news report, the crash happened along Highway 101 when the school bus was returning from a football scrimmage game at Rockmart.

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed that the driver of a Nissan Versa crossed into the bus’ lane and crashed into the driver-side rear wheel of the bus, causing it to leave the roadway, overturn and crash into a power pole.

It is unclear how many passengers were on board the school bus, but at least 15 were taken to the Atrium Health Floyed Medical Center for treatment, including three adults and 12 minors. All of them were treated and released.

The driver was identified by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as 21-year-old Jeyonna. The Sheriff’s office later confirmed Polk had been charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

