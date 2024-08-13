Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsGeorgia Woman Arrested Following Collision with School Bus
Wire Reports

Georgia Woman Arrested Following Collision with School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Police officer holds breathalyzer device.
Stock image.

A Rome City Schools bus flipped over leaving at least 15 people injured, after a drunk driver in a another vehicle crashed into the bus on Aug. 8, reported WSB-TV News.

According to the news report, the crash happened along Highway 101 when the school bus was returning from a football scrimmage game at Rockmart.

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed that the driver of a Nissan Versa crossed into the bus’ lane and crashed into the driver-side rear wheel of the bus, causing it to leave the roadway, overturn and crash into a power pole.

It is unclear how many passengers were on board the school bus, but at least 15 were taken to the Atrium Health Floyed Medical Center for treatment, including three adults and 12 minors. All of them were treated and released.

The driver was identified by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as 21-year-old Jeyonna. The Sheriff’s office later confirmed Polk had been charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Related: Round Up: School Bus Drivers Arrested for DUIs
Related: New Jersey School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI
Related: Georgia School Bus Crash Video Footage Released a Year Later
Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

Previous article
Trading One Express for a Another More Precious
Next article
Durham School Services Expands Services in Alaska Through New Partnership with CCS Early Learning

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

August 2024

Meet the 2024 Garage Stars and learn more about the crucial role of prepared technicians in the ever evolving...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

What is your expected student ridership for the upcoming school year?
21 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.