Thomas Built Buses Develops Curriculum to Educate Students on Electric School Buses

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, including the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus, has developed an educational curriculum ahead of back-to-school season to help students reach core learning objectives while educating them on electric school buses.

Casey Harris, an EV business analyst for Thomas Built Buses and a former teacher, principal and superintendent, developed the curriculum as a comprehensive educational approach centered around achieving core learning objectives through the exploration and understanding of the electric school bus.

“I developed the curriculum with two objectives in mind. First, to increase education and awareness of electric school buses. Next, to provide teachers with another resource that allows their students to engage and immerse themselves in the standards taught,” said Harris. The curriculum is built to 8th-grade North Carolina state standards but can be adapted to different state or grade standards.

This initiative extends beyond transportation, emphasizing the Electric Bus Authority’s commitment to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while weaving in local economic contributions. The primary goal is to ignite interest, promote education and raise awareness about electric school buses, all while incorporating crucial STEM education principles.

“The sustained success and growth of electric transportation hinges on preparing the workforce pipeline,” said Whitney Kopanko, director of marketing and school bus sales, Sonny Merryman. “There are many career opportunities in this new field that our students don’t know exist. Through this curriculum, we’ll get them excited about what we’re doing today with electric school buses and inspire them to take it the next step further when they enter the workforce.”

The dynamic lesson plan covers diverse subjects including math, science, social studies, language arts, writing and literacy standards, fostering a broad spectrum of intercurricular connections. Activities include a Think-Pair-Share, Problem/Solution Jigsaw Knowledge Acquisition and a project that tasks students with determining if the cost of an electric school bus can be justified.

Thomas Built Buses continues to invest in educating our kids by preparing them for tomorrow’s future. Learn more about the electric school bus curriculum

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.