Durham School Services Manager Michelle Harpenau Bestowed Esteemed NSTA Golden Merit Award for Service Excellence

BOSTON, Mass. – Michelle Harpenau, Manager of Commercial Development for Durham School Services, has been awarded the National School Transportation Association’s (NSTA) Golden Merit Award for her exemplary service and dedication to the school bus industry

The NSTA Golden Merit Award was created in 1969 as a way to recognize school bus professionals for their dedication and contributions to the school bus industry in areas such as safety, community service, business practices, and vehicle maintenance.

Michelle, along with other award recipients, were recognized and presented with the award at the NSTA Awards and Installation Dinner on July 22, 2025, surrounded by family and fellow team members and industry professionals. The award presentation was held as part of NSTA’s 2025 Annual Meeting and Convention.

“Michelle is an exceptionally talented and valued team member who has an inherent ability to foster positivity within the team and work environment. She has led the company to growth and success as a result of her industry experience and aptitude for breaking down and simplifying financial situations for her team. Even in times of high stress, Michelle can be seen with an infectious smile on her face that spreads to those around her, lightening the mood, and driving motivation and morale,” said Dan Cecchin, Senior Vice President of Commercial Development, Durham School Services. “This award is fittingly well-deserved and an incredible symbol of Michelle’s impressive career and service excellence. Congrats, Michelle. Thanks for always going above and beyond for the team and Company. We are lucky to have you.”

