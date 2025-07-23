MassCEC and VEIC to Host Electric School Bus Ride and Drive Event

WORCESTER, Mass. — On Thursday, July 24, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), in coordination with its partner Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (VEIC), will host an electric school bus (ESB) Ride and Drive event. This event is designed to support school districts and municipal stakeholders in exploring zero-emission transportation solutions by providing hands-on experience with a variety of ESB models from multiple manufacturers. The Ride and Drive is part of MassCEC’s broader School Bus Advisory Services Program, which provides no-cost technical assistance to public school districts planning for fleet electrification.

WHO:

Sarah Consalvo, Worcester Public Schools, Brian Picariello, VEIC, and Rachel Ackerman, MassCEC.

WHAT:

MassCEC School Bus Fleet Program Ride and Drive

WHEN:

Thursday, July 24, 2025

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

WHERE:

Worcester Public Schools Transportation Department, 115 Northeast Cutoff, Worcester, MA 01606.

RSVP:

Victoria King at vking@masscec.com