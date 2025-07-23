Wednesday, July 23, 2025
WATCH: STN EXPO West 2025

By Ruth Ashmore

STN EXPO West returned to Reno, Nevada for six days of specialized student transportation training, educational sessions, leadership development, cutting-edge technology demonstrations and unique networking experiences. The conference featured a full agenda, that included the Green Bus Summit, Bus Technology Summit, the Trade Show and the Ride & Drive with Live Technology Demonstrations, all as a catalyst to have the conversations that are making a difference in the industry. Recap the STN EXPO West magic with these videos that captured live moments from Reno. 

