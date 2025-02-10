EverDriven Announces Senate Bill 88 Compliance in California Six Months Before Deadline

DENVER, Colo. – EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, proudly announces its full compliance with California’s SB 88 legislation – well in advance of the July 1, 2025 deadline. Having met all requirements in January 2025, six months ahead of the deadline, EverDriven reaffirms its commitment to supporting school districts as they navigate evolving safety and operational requirements in student transportation.

Introduced by Senator Nancy Skinner in 2023, SB 88 sets new standards for student transportation in California. The legislation includes enhanced safety protocols, driver training requirements, and vehicle maintenance regulations, all designed to ensure a safer transportation system for California’s students.

“Our proactive approach to SB 88 compliance demonstrates EverDriven’s dedication to meeting the requirements and keeping every student safe,” said Morgan Judge, Senior Director of Compliance, Regulation, & Policy. “From rigorous driver education to vehicle inspections, we’ve set a new standard for student transportation excellence in California.”

EverDriven ensures SB 88 compliance by addressing key requirements:

Driver Qualifications and Education: Drivers for student transportation in California must meet or exceed the qualifications required by SB 88. Said qualifications include background checks, DMV record reviews, education in areas like student sensitivity and emergency preparedness, and tuberculosis risk assessments. Drivers are required to pass criminal background checks, obtain first aid certifications, and undergo DOT (Department of Transportation) physicals or medical examinations to verify their fitness to operate vehicles safely. EverDriven’s rigorous onboarding process ensures every driver meets all of SB 88’s qualifications and is fully prepared to provide safe and reliable transportation.

Fleet Safety and Maintenance: Vehicles must comply with California’s safety standards. EverDriven meets SB 88’s requirement that all vehicles undergo regular inspections every 12 months or 50,000 miles at a Bureau of Automotive Repair-licensed facility. In accordance with SB 88, each vehicle is equipped with a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit to reinforce EverDriven’s commitment to passenger safety.

Compliance Reporting: EverDriven provides detailed reporting on all transportation services, including driver qualifications, vehicle maintenance, and trip data. Additionally, EverDriven supplies documentation for an EPN (Employer Pull Notice) program, allowing continuous monitoring of driver records to ensure compliance and safety. This gives districts the necessary documentation to demonstrate full SB 88 compliance.

“California school districts work tirelessly to support their students, and EverDriven is proud to be a trusted partner in that mission,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “We don’t just meet SB 88 standards we exceed them, providing districts with a safe, reliable, and equitable transportation solution so they can focus on serving their students without navigating complex transportation regulations. Our network of fully vetted and qualified drivers meets the highest standards, delivering the consistency and care that every student deserves.”

To learn more about EverDriven and how its solutions support student transportation, visit https://www.everdriven.com.

About EverDriven:

With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 28,000 students served last year alone, EverDriven is the leader in safe and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit everdriven.com.