EverDriven Expands Executive Leadership Team to Fuel Growth in Human-Led, Tech-Enabled Student Transportation

DENVER, Colo. – EverDriven, the nation’s leader in Alternative Student Transportation, continues to gain momentum as it welcomes two seasoned executives to its C-suite: Megan Von Wald as Chief Operations Officer and Phil Graves as Chief Financial Officer.

Focused on enhancing human-centered service and operational efficiency, Von Wald will lead nationwide operations and support the drivers and local teams who serve as the backbone of the company’s mission. Graves will oversee financial strategy and growth planning to support EverDriven’s expanding footprint. The company also announced the appointments of Alan Fliegelman as Vice President of Product and Jenn Cotter as Vice President of Revenue Operations, further strengthening its leadership bench on its quest to redefine the modern student transportation experience.

“At EverDriven, we’re building a future-ready transportation model—and that starts with the right people,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “These leaders bring deep operational and financial expertise that will allow us to scale responsibly, accelerate innovation, and keep safety and equity at the center of every decision.”

With 98% of school districts actively modernizing their transportation systems, according to EverDriven’s recently released Future of Modern Student Transportation and Safety Report, the need for human-led, tech-enabled solutions continues to accelerate. The company’s new executive hires in operations and finance come on the heels of earlier appointments this year of Chief Product & Technology Officer Mon-Chaio Lo and Chief Marketing Officer Courtney Pallotta, further aligning leadership across key functions to meet the rising demand for modern student transportation solutions.

Von Wald joins EverDriven with more than a decade of experience leading customer-centric operations across hospitality, financial services, and technology. With a career rooted in building meaningful operations, Von Wald brings a deep understanding of how to empower frontline personnel and ensure consistent and safe service across diverse communities. She previously held leadership roles at Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy and Galvanize Inc., where she developed global customer service strategies and oversaw the successful implementation of multi-site, technology-enabled operations.

“EverDriven is at an incredible inflection point,” said Von Wald. “I’m excited to help bring a modern approach to service—one that honors the human connection while leveraging technology to revolutionize how we support students, school districts, and caregivers. This work is deeply personal, and I’m proud to be part of a company that’s making a meaningful difference every day.”

Graves brings an extensive background in finance, strategy, and mission-driven business. His experience overseeing growth across values-based organizations positions him to guide EverDriven’s financial evolution while staying true to its commitment to people and communities. As a CPA and CFA, he has provided financial advisory services to large and mid-sized businesses and held leadership roles at socially responsible companies, including Patagonia, where he helped guide the company through transformative growth.

“EverDriven has a clear opportunity to scale both its impact and its business,” said Graves. “Building the financial infrastructure to support that growth while staying aligned with our mission is key. The stronger our financial foundation, the more effectively we can expand access to education and deliver long-term value to the communities we serve.”

Fliegelman brings deep experience in product strategy and delivery across high-growth tech environments, while Cotter adds proven expertise in aligning revenue operations to drive performance and efficiency. Their appointments reflect the company’s continued investment in building a leadership team equipped to drive innovation, efficiency, and impact at scale.

To learn more about EverDriven’s growing leadership team, visit https://www.everdriven.com/about/.

About EverDriven:

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that’s safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in transporting students across a wide range of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances — including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations.​ Serving more than 700 districts across 36 states, the company completed over 2 million trips last year, 99.99% of them accident-free with 100% safety compliance. EverDriven’s deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.