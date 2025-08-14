Netradyne Strengthens Leadership Team with New CFO and COO Appointment

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Netradyne, a global leader in AI-driven road and fleet safety solutions, today announced the appointment of Smita Sanadhya as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Tom Schmitt as Chief Operating Officer (COO). These two key leadership appointments come at a pivotal time of growth for Netradyne, as the company leads the industry in advancing fleet safety by fostering accountability and engaging drivers through positive reinforcement.

As Chief Financial Officer, Smita Sanadhya will lead Netradyne’s global financial strategy. Sanadhya brings 25 years of multinational finance leadership experience, having most recently served as CFO at Abnormal AI and SVP of Financial Planning and Analysis at Okta, where she played a key role in scaling the company to over $2B in revenue. Smita also spent over 11 years at Microsoft across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and contributed to the company’s transformation from on-prem to a cloud-forward, subscription-based business. Her career spans additional finance and leadership roles at HP, Gap Inc., Twentieth Century Fox, and GE Capital.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Netradyne at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Sanadhya. “Netradyne has an impressive track record of innovation and customer success, and it’s now poised to scale to its next stage of growth and maturity. I’m excited to contribute my experience to this next chapter and to work alongside a dynamic, talented team that is deeply committed to building a strong safety culture and empowering drivers through positive feedback.”

In a coordinated move, Tom Schmitt will transition into the newly created role of COO, having served as Netradyne’s CFO since 2021. Schmitt’s leadership played a central role in defining Netradyne’s financial and operational foundation, and as COO he will now focus on driving operational efficiency throughout the organization to support Netradyne’s rapid growth and global expansion. Prior to joining Netradyne, Schmitt served as CFO, COO, and other senior finance roles at various technology companies, including Postclick and Salesforce.

“It’s been a privilege to help shape Netradyne’s financial strategy over the past few years. As we enter this pivotal chapter, I’m excited to work more broadly across the organization to scale our operations, strengthen cross-functional execution, and accelerate the delivery of customer value,” said Schmitt. “Netradyne is redefining what’s possible in fleet safety and AI, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission in new and meaningful ways.”

These leadership changes mark a pivotal moment in Netradyne’s journey, as the company continues to expand its cutting-edge technology to enhance safety and efficiency for commercial fleets worldwide.

“As we position Netradyne for our next phase of growth, Smita’s global experience, paired with Tom’s proven operational leadership, are the right combination to guide us forward,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne. “Together, they’ll help us scale with focus and lead the industry into the future.”

About Netradyne:

Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in fleet safety and video telematics solutions, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance their driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations. Netradyne sets the standard among transportation technology companies for enhancing and sustaining road safety, with an industry-leading 20+ billion miles vision-analyzed for risk and an industry-first driver scoring system that reinforces safe behaviors. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore.