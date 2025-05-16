EverDriven Recruits Veteran SaaS and Transportation Leaders with Addition of New Chief Product & Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

DENVER, Colo.- EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, continues to scale nationally and deepen its mission-driven impact through the addition of leading technology executives Mon-Chaio Lo and Courtney Pallotta. As Chief Product and Technology Officer, Lo will lead the development of EverDriven’s AI-powered technology platform, advancing product innovation to deliver smarter, more scalable solutions for students, families, and school districts, while Chief Marketing Officer Pallotta will accelerate EverDriven’s growth to reach more students and drive greater impact in local communities across the country.

“Mon-Chaio and Courtney join EverDriven at a defining moment,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “Our footprint has doubled to 35 states in the past five years, and their combined leadership will be key to continuing our nationwide growth and innovation.”

As the adoption of alternative transportation continues at a fast pace, EverDriven is redefining student transport for the modern era, shaped by the need for flexibility, scalability, and digital integration. With a technology-first model that adapts in real time and scales with demand, EverDriven ensures that 21,000 students per day have access to safe, reliable, and equitable transportation, no matter their circumstances.

Bowling continues, “Mon-Chaio and Courtney embody the powerful combination of high-touch service and industry-leading technology that positions EverDriven to modernize student transportation and better serve the country’s most vulnerable communities.”

With over two decades of experience leading engineering organizations at the forefront of innovation, Lo has built and scaled market-leading products across both big tech and high-growth startups. He has held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, Uber, and Meta, where he guided teams in developing transformative, user-centric platforms that blend cutting-edge technology with real-world impact. His startup experience also includes ventures with successful exits, giving him a unique perspective on building at speed and scale.

“I’ve previously built infrastructure that made global transportation safe and compliant by design, embedding regulatory standards into the core of Uber’s platform to support millions of rides each day,” said Lo. “At EverDriven, we have the opportunity to go even further. Leveraging sophisticated data, technology, and AI, we can power intelligent route optimization, predictive scheduling, real-time fleet health monitoring, dynamic student tracking, and seamless district integration. This ensures our product not only meets the needs of today’s districts and families but anticipates the challenges of tomorrow.”

Pallotta brings 25 years of experience leading teams and pioneering go-to-market strategies for technology companies including Reprise, ClearSky Data (acquired by AWS), IBM, and Netezza. Throughout her career, she has launched new market categories, led business transformations, and guided companies from startup through IPO and successful acquisitions. As Chief Marketing Officer, Pallotta will lead EverDriven’s marketing strategy, deepen engagement with school districts, and ensure EverDriven’s tech-powered services reach and support more students nationwide.

“Joining EverDriven as CMO is a unique opportunity to bring together my experience in transformational technology with my passion for educational access,” said Pallotta. “EverDriven’s mission to ensure every student has safe, reliable access to education deeply resonates with me, and the company’s unmatched track record demonstrates both its impact and its potential. I’m excited to help lead EverDriven’s next phase of growth, leveraging technology to expand our positive impact on those we serve.”

To learn more about EverDriven and how its solutions support student transportation, visit https://www.everdriven.com/technology/.

About EverDriven:

With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 31,806 students served last year alone, EverDriven is the leader in safe and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit everdriven.com.