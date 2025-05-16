Former Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Charged for Inappropriately Touching Students

A former Susquenita School District bus driver in Pennsylvania is facing charges after being accused of allegedly inappropriately touching elementary age students on the school bus for over six months, reported ABC 27.

John Joseph Straining, 50, was reportedly arrested by State Police at New Port and is facing 25 felony charges, including three counts each of felony institutional sexual assault, indecent assault of a minor under 13 and unlawful contact with a minor, among others.

According to the news report, two Susquenita Elementary School students reported that Straining, known to them as “Mr. John,” would tickle juvenile girls on the school bus despite being told to stop.

Upon investigation, police learned that Straining tickled multiple male and female third and fourth grade students, including tickling girls’ chests and thighs.

Police said surveillance video on the school bus showed these interactions occurring between last October and April of this year.

Rohrer Bus Company, the contractor Suquenita uses for transportation, reportedly fired Straining April 14.

