EverDriven Rolls Out Camera Solution to 55 School Districts Across the U.S.

DENVER, Colo. – EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, has implemented its innovative Camera Solution within 55 school districts across 12 states since the system’s recent launch in September 2024. This nationwide rollout in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas underscores the continued demand for advanced safety technology in the student transportation industry.

The EverDriven Camera Solution securely stores high-resolution recordings for 30 days, providing extended access to both audio and high-resolution video. Capturing footage from inside the vehicle as well as exterior dashboard views of its surroundings, this solution offers a comprehensive record of each trip. All recordings are password-protected, encrypted, and accessible only to authorized personnel, ensuring maximum data protection, confidentiality, and secure review of footage while upholding student privacy.

“As a district that values student safety above all, the EverDriven Camera Solution is a game-changer for us. It ensures the safety and accountability of every ride,” said Trace Tolby, Student Transportation Director at Gilbert Public Schools in Arizona. “The transparency it provides has strengthened our relationship with EverDriven and they’ll be transporting more students for us as a result.”

The EverDriven Camera Solution is a key component of the company’s suite of cutting-edge technology tools designed to increase transparency for all stakeholders. Together, the EverDriven Camera Solution, the VIP app for parents and school staff, and the innovative District Portal solidify EverDriven’s commitment to advancing visibility in student transportation.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do at EverDriven,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “Since we launched the Camera Solution six months ago, we’ve quickly introduced this technology to districts around the country, setting a new standard for accountability in our industry. The demand underscores the critical need for advanced monitoring solutions, and as the largest Alternative Student Transportation company in the U.S. with operations in 34 states, we are committed to continually raising the bar because all students deserve a safe, secure, and reliable ride to school.”

Beyond the EverDriven Camera Solution, EverDriven prioritizes transparency to provide parents, guardians, and school staff with industry-leading visibility. The VIP app delivers driver information, estimated arrival times, and real-time trip updates through GPS technology. To protect sensitive student data, staff access is geofenced to school grounds, ensuring security while streamlining the pick-up and drop-off process.

EverDriven also provides school districts with a seamless way to manage student transportation through its innovative District Portal. Districts can conveniently request transportation, specifying schedules, pick-up and drop-off locations, and required safety equipment—all tailored to meet individual needs. This centralized platform simplifies operations and improves transparency, giving districts greater control and visibility over their transportation services.

To learn more about EverDriven and the technology solutions it provides to districts, parents/guardians, and school staff, visit https://www.everdriven.com/technology/.

About EverDriven:

With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 28,000 students served last year alone, EverDriven is the leader in safe and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, reducing chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit www.everdriven.com.