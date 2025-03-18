Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E251) Making Safety Safer: Seatbelts, Technology, Training & Electric School Buses

School Transportation Nation – Episode 251

By Claudia Newton

Analysis on NAPT‘s new three-point, lap-shoulder seatbelt recommendation, the New York City Department of Education’s large technology RFP, and hands-on school bus emergency training in Texas.

Participate in more discussions about safety and technology at STN EXPO Charlotte and STN EXPO Reno, which both include the Bus Technology Summit and the Green Bus Summit.

“We’re not looking for a buyer, we’re looking for a partner.” Jason Yan, vice president of sales at RIDE Mobility, discusses how battery safety and development enhances electric school bus operation and range.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Conversation with Ride.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

EverDriven Rolls Out Camera Solution to 55 School Districts Across the U.S.
First Student and Pittsburgh Public Schools Roll Out 16 New Electric School Buses

