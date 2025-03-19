First Student and Pittsburgh Public Schools Roll Out 16 New Electric School Buses

CINCINNATI, Ohio – First Student, the leader in student transportation and electrification, today announced the deployment of 16 electric school buses in partnership with Pittsburgh Public Schools. This deployment, made possible through funding from the first round of the US EPA Clean School Bus Program, marks an important milestone in the shared commitment to provide safe, reliable and innovative transportation solutions for students. By embracing innovation and investing in the future, First Student and Pittsburgh Public Schools are setting a new standard for student transportation, one that prioritizes progress, sustainability and the well-being of every student served.

The Pittsburgh Public School District is the largest in Allegheny County and second largest in Pennsylvania, serving nearly 20,000 students daily. Starting immediately, the district’s new electric school buses are delivering a cleaner, quieter and safer ride while protecting student health and improving their daily transportation experience. With their quiet operation, electric school buses also reduce noise pollution, creating a calmer and more focused start to the school day.

“Partnering with Pittsburgh Public Schools to deploy these electric school buses is a big step forward in reducing emissions and prioritizing student health and safety,” said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. “With nearly 450 electric school buses in our fleet and nearly six million electric miles driven, we are not just transporting students to school; we’re setting the highest standard by helping build a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for the Pittsburgh community. Every child deserves a safe, welcoming and trusted environment on their way to and from school, and that starts with us.”

In addition to improving student health, electric school buses are also a smart financial investment for school districts. With fewer moving parts than diesel buses, they require less maintenance and fewer repairs, saving districts money in the long term. By cutting fuel and maintenance costs, Pittsburgh Public Schools can redirect savings toward what matters most: educational programs, classroom resources and student enrichment.

“Every day, thousands of students in the City of Pittsburgh rely on school buses to get to and from school,” said Dr. Wayne N. Walters, superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools. “The addition of electric buses, allow us to take an important step toward a cleaner, quieter and safer ride, protecting student health and enhancing their daily experience.”

Today’s celebration also featured a ride-along in an electric school bus provided by First Student. Attendees at the event included Pittsburgh Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak, Pittsburgh School Board President Gene Walker, Representative Summer Lee (PA-12), DaVonn Brown, Community Engagement Coordinator and Constituent Services Manager from the Office of District 8, as well as representatives from Moms Clean Air Force and Duquesne Light Company.

About First Student:

As North America’s leading school transportation solutions provider, First Student provides unmatched care and the safest ride to school to 5.5 million students daily. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company will complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, scheduling, maintenance, and charter services. Its fleet includes about 45,000 buses.