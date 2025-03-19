Child Safety Network™ to Meet with School Bus Industry Leaders at STN EXPO East, March 20-25 in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC,- Child Safety Network Joins Forces with School Bus Industry Leaders at STN EXPO East.

March 20-25, 2024 The Child Safety Network (CSN) is thrilled to connect with top industry leaders at STN EXPO East, the premier event dedicated to advancing student transportation safety. This year’s conference will feature cutting-edge technology, best practices, and critical discussions on business management, maintenance, and security. Attendees can also participate in the Green Bus & Technology Summits, exploring innovations in sustainable student transport.

CSN proudly supports School Transportation News (STN) www.STNonline.com as a leading resource for industry trends. CSN advisor Tony Corpin, President & Publisher of STN Media Group, has been instrumental in shaping the publication’s impact. In 2021, CSN presented Corpin with the National Child Safety Award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to CSN and school transportation safety—an honor that included a flag being flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and his name entered into the Congressional Record.

After more than a decade attending STN EXPOs, I’ve seen first hand how STN EXPO’s equip professionals with the tools and connections to create meaningful change for millions of students,” said Ward Leber, CSN Founder & Chairman.

CSN urges partners and sponsors to engage with STN’s impactful initiatives, including:

✅ STN Webinar Series – Exploring innovation & technology in student transportation.

✅ School Transportation Nation Podcast – Hosted by Tony Corpin & Ryan Gray, delivering expert insights.

For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, contact Tony Corpin directly. Join us in shaping the future of student transportation safety!