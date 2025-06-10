First Student Marks Major Milestones in Innovation, Service and Sustainability During 2024-2025 School Year

CINCINNATI, Ohio- First Student, setting the standard for innovation in school transportation, has completed its biggest school year ever, further advancing student safety and experience through technology, electrification and specialized services. The company is transforming the way school districts, families and school bus drivers experience student transportation.

First Student transported 5.5 million students daily across 44 states and 8 Canadian provinces, covering more than 525 million miles. With a focus on safety, experience, innovation and sustainability, the company is committed to supporting districts and families with a dependable, forward-thinking transportation experience.

First Student launched HALO, the proprietary technology platform that brings together every aspect of school transportation, including routing, navigation, hiring, training, safety, maintenance, and electric vehicle (EV) charging. HALO’s groundbreaking impact has earned First Student a place on Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025, reinforcing the company’s leadership in transforming the industry through proven technology and real-world results.

“This school year, we continued to live out our values by setting the highest standards for student transportation,” said First Student CEO and President John Kenning. “With more than one billion student rides completed and the launch of HALO, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to our values of safety, innovation and student service. These principles guide everything we do as we deliver unmatched care and the safest possible ride to school for every student we serve.”

First Student’s alternative transportation solution, First Alt, experienced significant growth. Over the past year, First Alt increased its customer base by 105%, expanded its presence in states by 62%, and grew the number of trips completed by 94%. First Alt provides safe, reliable and flexible transportation for students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), those experiencing homelessness, out-of-district students, and hard-to-serve trips. The program utilizes a dedicated network of vetted drivers and small-capacity vehicles to provide districts with greater flexibility, reducing costs, and freeing up resources for higher-capacity routes. First Alt’s success in helping districts manage complex transportation needs earned First Student the Forrester Technology Strategy Impact Award for North America in 2024.

First Student’s First Serves program achieved a 27% reduction in disruptive incidents year-over-year, setting a new benchmark for supporting students with special needs on the school bus. Developed in collaboration with experts in special education and student behavior, First Serves equips drivers and onboard staff with specialized training and real-time monitoring tools, creating a safer, more positive transportation experience for every student. The program’s success was recognized with the T-Mobile Innovation in Customer Experience Award, reinforcing First Student’s leadership in delivering exceptional service and improving the school transportation experience.

First Student also introduced Fleet Management and Maintenance Services through its First Services division as part of its expanding suite of transportation solutions. These offerings provide school districts with flexible, cost-effective options to maintain and modernize transportation fleets. With a network of over 1,250 ASE-certified technicians who maintain more than 45,000 vehicles, First Student ensures optimal fleet performance and safety. Districts can choose to have vehicles serviced at their facilities or one of First Student’s more than 100 ASE Blue Seal Certified shops across North America. Additionally, the Fleet as a Service program offers tailored solutions, including vehicle leasing, procurement and comprehensive fleet management, which allows districts to upgrade fleets without significant capital investment, enabling them to focus more on educational outcomes while ensuring students have safe and reliable transportation.

First Student’s proprietary above-ground EV charging infrastructure solution, First Charge, is transforming how fleet operators electrify vehicles. The modular above-ground EV charging solution is designed to simplify and accelerate the transition to electric fleets by eliminating costly and time-consuming infrastructure challenges. First Charge reduces installation time and cost supports scalable fleet growth and enables organizations to adopt electric vehicles efficiently and affordably without the need for digging, trenching, or permanent construction.

As a result of First Charge, First Student has made significant progress toward its goal of converting 30,000 diesel school buses to electric by 2035. Its fleet of electric school buses surpassed seven million miles driven, reinforcing the company’s dedication to providing safer, healthier, and more sustainable student transportation.

Already delivering tangible results, First Charge has been recognized with some of the industry’s highest honors, including the Edison Award for Scalable Clean Transportation Energy, the American Business Awards Stevie Award for Product Innovation, the Green Product of the Year by the 2024 BIG Awards for Business, and a place on Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

About First Student:

As the leading provider of K-12 transportation solutions, First Student ensures the safest and most reliable ride to school each day for 5.5 million students across North America’s communities. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company is on track to complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student delivers a wide range of essential services, including home-to-school transportation, special needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, maintenance and charter services. The company’s focus extends beyond logistics by creating a positive and welcoming environment for students on each of its 45,000 buses. By continuously enhancing the transportation experience for school districts and families, First Student helps ensure every child arrives at school ready to achieve their full potential.