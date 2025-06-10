New Hampshire Students Recognized for Helping Bus Driver During Medical Emergency

Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are being recognized for their quick actions in helping their bus driver who became ill during his route.

The incident occurred on May 29 when the bus driver of the school bus transporting Memorial High School students back home. He began feeling unwell and pulled over to the side of the road.

According to a statement from the school, the driver, identified as Annese, radioed for help and told dispatchers he needed medicine. Student passengers Jadiel Mota and Rajahn Carrero, both sophomores at the local high school, quickly stepped up and helped the driver.

Mota told school officials that he had seen things like this happen before, so he immediately moved up from his seat, got on the radio, and tried to communicate the exact location of the bus to dispatch.

Meanwhile, Carrero, helped keep the driver calm. After realizing Annese did not have enough to eat during the day, Carrero asked his fellow riders for food and water.

Carrero told school officials that the whole bus deserved a “shout out” because without them helping, calling 911 and getting the food and water, this situation could have been different. The teen is a member of the Manchester Fire Department’s Junior Fire Explorers program, and he said the incident proved to him he could someday become a firefighter or EMT.

According to school officials, Annese was evaluated and treated for dehydration. He thanked Carrero and Mota but also echoed Carrero’s sentiments that the entire bus deserved praise.

Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel said the statement that the district is relieved Annese is alright and praised the students for their efforts. The district plans to recognize the students at an upcoming school board meeting.

