First Student Unveils HALO, Groundbreaking Technology Platform Revolutionizing Student Transportation

CINCINNATI — First Student, the leading provider of student transportation services, today announced the launch of HALO™, a cutting-edge technology platform designed to transform the way school districts, parents and drivers manage and experience student transportation.

HALO integrates every aspect of First Student’s operations, from recruiting and training to routing, dispatching, navigation, vehicle telematics and maintenance, offering a unified, real-time 360-degree view of each vehicle and student, keeping families, districts and drivers informed, connected and in control.

“We have long been pioneers in transportation technology at First Student,” said John Kenning, CEO & president of First Student. “From online training and scheduling to vehicle inspections, we have developed technology to make lives easier. With HALO, we are taking it even further, living our values of safety, reliability and innovation by combining powerful analytics and actionable insights. This helps us set the highest standards, keep every student safe and create trusted partnerships, continually improving the experience for our student passengers.”

HALO: The Future of Student Transportation

First Student developed the platform in-house, resulting in rapid growth and earning industry recognition, including Forrester’s Technology Strategy Impact Award. With HALO, First Student is making a major leap forward in transportation, unifying all its systems and services into a single, powerful platform with shared data and an intuitive user experience.

HALO Includes:

Dynamic and Adaptive Routing: HALO’s adaptive routing system continually evaluates routes, improving safety and efficiency, and identifying areas for optimization.

360-Degree Dispatching: HALO integrates all operational data, empowering dispatchers to manage routes, track absences, assign vehicles and monitor route performance with ease.

Advanced Recruiting and Training: HALO's proprietary training app has reduced onboarding time, resulting in a 90% average pass rate on commercial driver's license (CDL) exams on the first attempt.

Driver Support and Navigation: HALO’s driver apps guide drivers through every step of the process, from pre-trip inspections to student ridership tracking, ensuring consistency and efficiency across all vehicles.

Vehicle Tracking for Parents and Districts: Through the FirstView app and dashboard, families and district staff can track vehicles, view live updates and make data-driven decisions to improve the transportation experience.

AI-Supported Safety: HALO incorporates optional AI cameras on buses and alternative vehicles, detecting potential hazards, providing real-time alerts and recording critical moments for improved safety.

Driver Scoring and Monitoring: HALO tracks and scores driver performance, offering positive recognition, fostering friendly competition and promoting continuous improvement.

Predictive Maintenance: HALO uses predictive analytics to anticipate maintenance needs, prevent road failures, reduce downtime and save costs.

Optimized EV Charging: HALO’s charge management system ensures that electric buses charge at the best times, optimizing energy use and maintaining operational efficiency.

Least Restrictive Vehicle Model: HALO ensures that students are assigned to the right-sized vehicles, applying the “lease restrictive environment” concept to transportation for greater safety and comfort.

HALO’s advanced analytics utilize the information to provide advanced, actionable insights to improve safety, efficiency and the overall transportation experience.

“HALO’s ability to offer real-time data and intelligent recommendations sets a new standard in the industry,” added Kenning. “By prioritizing safety, efficiency and innovation, HALO helps us deliver exceptional services to students, parents, and school districts.”

About First Student

As North America’s leading school transportation solutions provider, First Student strives to provide unmatched care and the safest ride to school to 5.5 million students every day. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company will complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 45,000 buses.