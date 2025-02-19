Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsIndiana School Bus Driver Arrested for Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated
Wire Reports

Indiana School Bus Driver Arrested for Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated

By Merari Acevedo
Police officer holds breathalyzer device.
Stock image.

A Northeast School Corporation bus driver in Farmersburgh, Indiana, was arrested after he allegedly operated a school bus while intoxicated with students, reported WBIW News.

According to the news report, Ryan Campbell was arrested after a staff member detected what she believed to be alcohol while grabbing an item from Bus #2 around 7:49 a.m. on Feb. 5. The staff member reportedly alerted school officials and authorities were contacted.

Chief Matthew Price of the Northeast School Corporation Police Department said he boarded the bus and immediately noticed Campbell exhibited general indicators of intoxication.

Campbell reportedly failed a field sobriety test. A subsequent chemical testing revealed his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit of .04 percent for commercial drivers.

Advertisement

The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office is reportedly reviewing two Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers under the age of 18. The judicial system will evaluate the presented evidence to reach a verdict.

Related: Massachusetts School Van Driver Faces DUI, Child Endangerment Charges
Related: Missouri School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI
Related: Round Up: School Bus Drivers Arrested for DUIs
Related: Minnesota School Bus Driver Admits to DUI After Crashing with Students Onboard

Previous article
(STN Podcast E247) Seeking Clarity: Federal Shakeups, Why Transportation-Superintendent Synergy Matters
Next article
HopSkipDrive Powers Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicle Rides for Students in 10 Cities

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2025

Safety takes the front page in this month's issue. Read articles about how student transporters are furthering student safety...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you experienced an increase in illegal school bus passing incidents this school year?
74 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.