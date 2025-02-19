Indiana School Bus Driver Arrested for Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated

A Northeast School Corporation bus driver in Farmersburgh, Indiana, was arrested after he allegedly operated a school bus while intoxicated with students, reported WBIW News.

According to the news report, Ryan Campbell was arrested after a staff member detected what she believed to be alcohol while grabbing an item from Bus #2 around 7:49 a.m. on Feb. 5. The staff member reportedly alerted school officials and authorities were contacted.

Chief Matthew Price of the Northeast School Corporation Police Department said he boarded the bus and immediately noticed Campbell exhibited general indicators of intoxication.

Campbell reportedly failed a field sobriety test. A subsequent chemical testing revealed his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit of .04 percent for commercial drivers.

Advertisement

The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office is reportedly reviewing two Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers under the age of 18. The judicial system will evaluate the presented evidence to reach a verdict.

Related: Massachusetts School Van Driver Faces DUI, Child Endangerment Charges

Related: Missouri School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

Related: Round Up: School Bus Drivers Arrested for DUIs

Related: Minnesota School Bus Driver Admits to DUI After Crashing with Students Onboard