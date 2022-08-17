Gatekeeper Announces Nearly $1 Million Contract with School District in Tennessee

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (‘Gatekeeper’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V:GSI) (OTC:GKPRF) a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, announces the Company has been contracted by a school district in Tennessee to upgrade its entire school bus fleet to Gatekeeper’s new school bus offerings.

All 390 buses will be equipped with Gatekeeper’s Mobile Wi-Fi, mobile data collectors, interior and exterior video. The school district had previously installed Gatekeeper’s solutions on a portion of the fleet and the $1.2 million (US $903,000) order announced today relates to the upgrade of the remaining fleet.

“As we prepare for the back-to-school season, parents and school districts alike are mindful of the importance of providing both a safe transportation environment for students as well as technology to help maximize learning,” commented Doug Dyment, president and CEO. “Our video, data, and new Mobile Wi-Fi solutions are very effective in these endeavors.”

Gatekeeper has installed approximately 40,000 intelligent mobile data collectors and 100,000 video devices on school buses, for over 3,500 school district customers.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, thermal cameras, and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems in a Smart City ecosystem. The Company’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is an enabling transformation to a video and data solutions provider for intelligent transit and Smart Cities. www.gatekeeper-systems.com.