Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E124) Thrown A Wrench: Insights From School Bus Manufacturers & Mechanics

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 124

By Claudia Newton

Collaboration and innovation are key as school starts back up and school bus manufacturers continue to face supply chain challenges.

Mike Warner, associate director of fleet maintenance at Cobb County School District in Georgia, discusses the changes he’s seen while managing buses through the years, as well as how the district is being affected by clean school bus discussions, the mechanic shortage and supply chain complications.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/bus-garage.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

