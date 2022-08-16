(STN Podcast E124) Thrown A Wrench: Insights From School Bus Manufacturers & Mechanics

Collaboration and innovation are key as school starts back up and school bus manufacturers continue to face supply chain challenges.

Mike Warner, associate director of fleet maintenance at Cobb County School District in Georgia, discusses the changes he’s seen while managing buses through the years, as well as how the district is being affected by clean school bus discussions, the mechanic shortage and supply chain complications.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/bus-garage.

