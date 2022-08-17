DTNA Applauds Inflation Reduction Act’s Support of Zero Emission Trucks

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) applauds the inclusion of tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) which seek to accelerate the adoption of carbon-neutral technologies in medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The IRA contains programs which stand to benefit buyers of both zero-emissions commercial vehicles and the builders of electric vehicle charging stations on which the nascent technology depends.

“The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has a number of policies that support zero emission vehicle deployment, including tax credits for the purchase of medium- and heavy-duty zero emission vehicles and the construction of electric vehicle charging stations. The provisions for zero emission commercial vehicles are a great investment in the country’s climate goals and we extend a special thanks to Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon for championing these programs,” said Sean Waters, vice president of product compliance and regulatory affairs at DTNA. “Further incentives at both the federal and state level will remain necessary to help narrow the total cost of ownership gap for commercial vehicle buyers, and must be complemented by a robust charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles.”

Freight transportation alone provides the means for more than 70 percent of goods to arrive to market in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, while more than 500,000 school buses on American roadways transport children to and from school every day. The decision to offer up to $40,000 in tax credits to the buyers of medium- and heavy-duty zero-emissions vehicles, and up to $100,000 in tax credits for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations, reflects sound and prudent investment in the country’s domestic supply chain and its long-term climate goals.

As the nation’s largest manufacturer of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, DTNA has a long history of working collaboratively with many stakeholders, including legislators from both sides of the aisle, along with federal and state regulatory agencies.

DTNA and its affiliated brands offer a wide-ranging battery electric commercial vehicle portfolio, including school buses, walk-in vans, like those used in final-mile delivery applications, Class 6/7 delivery trucks and Class 8 tractors. The company holds the long-term ambition to transition all of its new vehicles sales to exclusively carbon-neutral (in driving operation) by 2039 and views the unprecedented investment in clean energy and domestic clean energy industries as an important step in the decarbonization of commercial vehicles.